Update:Truck Stuck On Hairpin Turn In Tuttletown Stalling Traffic

Dollar General truck stuck on the hairpin turn on HWY 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Update at 5:25 p.m.: A semi blocking both lanes of Highway 49 at the hairpin turn on Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County. The CHP reports that the roadway has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again.

Original post at 4:05 p.m.: Tuttletown, CA — Another semi in less than a week is stuck on the hairpin turn on Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that both lanes are blocked by a Dollar General truck and trailer. Traffic is being turned around as a tow crew works to remove it from the roadway. The public is asked to avoid the area as traffic is getting backed up in both directions. There is no estimated time as to when the roadway will be cleared and reopened.

