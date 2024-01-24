Light Rain
49.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Power Outage Impacts Sonora High And Others

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
PG&E Power Outage Map

PG&E Power Outage Map

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 8:02 am: Power is out at Sonora High School. It happened as students were already at bus stops and being picked up. Classes are currently planned to run as scheduled. The plan could be reassessed if the power outage lingers. PG&E currently hopes to have everyone restored by 9 am. As reported earlier, it is impacting 463 customers.

Original story posted at 7:37 am: Sonora, CA — There is a PG&E power outage impacting 463 customers in the Sonora area, near Sonora High School, and stretching along Highway 49 over to the Shaws Flat area.

The power briefly flickered in other areas of downtown Sonora as well. PG&E reports that the outage started at 6:58 am and the cause is still under investigation. The company hopes to have everyone restored by 9 am.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 