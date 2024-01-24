Update: Power Outage Impacts Sonora High And Others

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Update at 8:02 am: Power is out at Sonora High School. It happened as students were already at bus stops and being picked up. Classes are currently planned to run as scheduled. The plan could be reassessed if the power outage lingers. PG&E currently hopes to have everyone restored by 9 am. As reported earlier, it is impacting 463 customers.

Original story posted at 7:37 am: Sonora, CA — There is a PG&E power outage impacting 463 customers in the Sonora area, near Sonora High School, and stretching along Highway 49 over to the Shaws Flat area.

The power briefly flickered in other areas of downtown Sonora as well. PG&E reports that the outage started at 6:58 am and the cause is still under investigation. The company hopes to have everyone restored by 9 am.