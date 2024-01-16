10 New Members Picked For California Hall Of Fame

California Hall of Fame Inductees View Photo

Sacramento, CA — For the past 17 years, the California governors and their partners have picked inductees to the California Hall of Fame, which is a signature part of the California Museum.

In a video, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced this year’s selections.

Siebel Newsom stated, “The California Hall of Fame is a special opportunity to honor trailblazers who embody the spirit of our Golden State, breaking down barriers, challenging the status quo, and redefining success, as we know it.”

Governor Newsom added, “Each California Hall of Fame inductee is uniquely Californian. Through their vision, their drive, and their perseverance, they have set themselves apart and profoundly shaped the nation and the world.”

The 2024 list includes:

Helene An – Master Chef and the Mother of Fusion Cuisine

Willie Brown – Former San Francisco Mayor and Speaker of the CA Assembly

Vinton G. Cerf – Computer scientist and Father of the Internet

Ava Duvernay – Storyteller and award-winning filmmaker

The Go-Go’s – Female pop music band

Thelton E. Henderson – Federal judge and civil rights leader

Los Lobos – Chicano rock band

Cheryl Miller – Basketball player and broadcaster

Leon Panetta – Former US Secretary of Defense

Brenda Way – Artistic director and choreographer

They join 150 other Californians previously selected for the Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony, put on by the California Museum, will be announced at a later date.