Sonora Man Arrested For Battery At Local Hospital

Sonora, CA – Local hospital staff was forced to sedate a Sonora man after he allegedly attacked two employees.

Sonora Police recently responded to Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) for a report of a battery. A patient, 47-year-old Davin Huhtala, had allegedly physically assaulted a registered nurse and a security guard.

Once at the hospital, police tried to question Huhtala but could not, as he was already unconscious due to being tranquilized by staff. The officers returned the next morning to the medical center after getting a probable cause declaration issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Huhtala was charged with felony battery with injuries and placed on $30,000 bail.

Of note, Huhtala was arrested in February 2022, as earlier reported here, for initially threatening to kill a Sonora Police officer and then tossing a bottle at a patrol vehicle that arrived to assist with the call as he fled on foot.