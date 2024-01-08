GOP Lawmakers Call For Newsom To Declare Fiscal Emergency

Sacramento, CA — Citing that California faces a $68-billion deficit, Assembly Republican leaders are calling for Governor Gavin Newsom to call a special session and take immediate actions in response.

The legislature reconvened a week ago, and Assembly GOP Leader James Gallagher, and other members of the caucus, are concerned that nothing has been done to this point to lessen the fiscal impacts.

A letter sent to Governor Newsom today states, “The budgets passed by you and the legislative Democrats in the last three years have added $17.3 billion of new ongoing costs, while knowing that we were facing uncertain budget projections. Unanticipated surpluses have receded and excessively high revenues are a thing of the past while spending has only increased. We unfortunately appear to be entering a new, ‘normal’ for our revenue stream.”

The GOP is asking the Governor to formally declare a Fiscal Emergency. The letter concludes, “Preparing now will lessen the pain for Californians who depend on state services. Waiting will only cause more harm and uncertainty if money continues to unabatedly drain.”

Governor Newsom is planning to release his new budget proposal at a Tuesday press conference.