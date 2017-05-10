October’s First Weekend Full Of Events

October is Arts and Humanities month and as detailed here October is National Breast Health Awareness Month and Adventist Health Sonora is hosting the 5th annual Ladies Night Out tonight. October 7th is California Arts Day, both Murphys and Twain Harte have events and in Jamestown, everyone can join the Handmade Parade in a “walking theatrical performance” that promises to glow after dark. Everyone may participate, details are in our events calendar here.

The Gold Rush Street Faire is happening in Murphys, with over 100 vendors from one end of Main Street to the other. In Murphys Community Park the Calaveras Grape Stomp competition will be held. Stomp viewers will witness fierce competition between teams composed of two persons, one inside a half barrel filled with 25 pounds of grapes, another outside the barrel reaching in to ensure a smooth flow of juice out the drain spot. It’s a sticky business for all concerned. The Winery Stomp with several Wineries competing for the President’s Trophy will be held at 11:00, the event listing is here.

The Glass Menagerie will be performed at Sierra Repertory Theatre this weekend and Last of the Red Hot Lovers will be performed at Murphys Creek Theater.

The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce’s 12th Annual Oktoberfest is on Saturday, from 11 am to 4 pm at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. Featuring more than 25 Craft Beers, live music, commemorative beer mug and traditional German food, all under a large tent. Entry fees and more details are here.

The Foothill Pregnancy Center is hosting the annual Walk for Life Fundraiser on Saturday. The walk is a fun family event with face painting, crafts, prizes for most money raised. The walk starts after registration at 9:30AM at the center and going down Washington St. then back to the center. Details are here. More events this Saturday are here, and Sunday’s events are listed here.

Several events are planned for next weekend including several promotional events listed here and Play for the Cure where for 24 hours Black Oak Casino will donate $1 to the new Diana J. White Cancer Institute for every entry and they hope to achieve a Guinness World record for Longest Consecutive Slot Tournament. Details are here.

