Ladies Night Out To Take Place Tomorrow Night

Breast Health Awareness Enlarge

October is National Breast Health Awareness Month and Adventist Health Sonora is hosting the fifth annual Ladies Night Out to help the community celebrate life and as a reminder to everyone to get their recommended screenings.

Lindsey Brewer, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Adventist Health Sonora, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Ladies Night Out is scheduled from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 5, in historic downtown Sonora.

Stroll through downtown Sonora and visit all of the participating businesses to find tasty treats and surprises around every corner. Events for the evening include music, celebration wall, memorial candle lighting, photo booth, “bead walk” to create a “find-a-cure” keyring, free maniCURES, window display contest, prizes and a passport book filled with special deals as well as Hors d’oeuvres at select locations. There will also be a raffle for an enormous gift basket, which includes tickets to the 2018 Joie de Vie Gala, valued at over $400.

Check-in either at Courthouse Square or at Coffill Park to receive your passport book, “bead walk” key ring and window display contest ballot. Be one of the first 250 to register and receive a free gift! Bring your friends and family for a great night out! The guys are welcome too! For more information about the event, please call 209-536-5028.

Written by Mark Truppner.