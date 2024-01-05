TC Supervisors To Discuss Details Of Courthouse Remodel

Tuolumne County Courthouse View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Board of Supervisors chambers and some other county offices are set to eventually relocate to the former downtown courthouse building, and details related to the remodel will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

At a work session back on October 5, the board decided it would like to see the board room, CAO’s office, and county counsel eventually utilize the now abandoned courthouse. Since that meeting, the county has been working with the firm Lionakis to develop design aspects for the needed updates.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board will review different options specifically for the board meeting room.

Questions to be addressed include whether to keep the center Judge’s bench in place (and incorporate it into the board dais), whether to eliminate the jury box, whether to keep the current wood seats, and if the wall should be removed between the future board chambers and an adjacent conference room.

Three different design options will be reviewed that would allow anywhere from 55-83 seats for the public, and 0-15 seats up front for staff.

Also on Tuesday, the board will vote on making appointments to a pair of committee seats, including John Latorre to the Solid Waste Committee, and Mary Anne Schmidt to the Behavioral Health Advisory Board.

The meeting will start at 9 am on January 9 in the board meeting room.