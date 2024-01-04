Dodge Ridge Opening Day And Other Weekend Events

Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort Family Lodge View Photo

Sonora, CA — The kickoff of the ski season at Dodge Ridge is one of the exciting local happenings this weekend, and there are also other events planned in the Mother Lode.

Dodge Ridge announces that 19 inches of new snow has arrived at the summit, and 13 inches at the base, over the past 48 hours. With more snow projected on the way over the next week, the new ski season will kick off on Friday (January 5) with the lifts running from 9 am – 4 pm.

Bear Valley in Alpine County should also be busy this weekend after opening its ski season on December 9.

In other community happenings, on Friday the Tuolumne County Mobile Library will be making various stops. The mobile library provides services to those who are far away from the main library and its branches. Visitors will be able to sign up for a library card, use WiFi, browse a curated selection of books, and request books. It will be at the Tuolumne City Senior Apartments at 18402 Tuolumne Road from 10 am – 11 am, at the Jamestown Terrace Apartments at 10330 Preston Lane from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, and at the First Presbyterian Church/Church of the 49ers in Columbia at 11155 Jackson Street from 2 – 3pm.

Then on Saturday, the Mobile Library will be at the Jamestown Community Hall (18250 Main Street) from 1-5 pm.

Also on Saturday, the Mother Lode Bonsai Club will host a free hands-on education workshop for the public as part of its monthly meeting at 10 am at the San Andreas Central Library at 1299 Gold Hunter Road. More details can be found here.

The League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode will host its monthly meeting on Saturday from 10 am – noon at the Tuolumne County Main Library on Greenley Road. The guest speaker will be Tami Mariscal, Tuolumne County Health Director.

On Sunday, there will be an Alzheimer’s-Dementia Support Group meeting from 1-3 pm at the Soulsbyville United Methodist Church.