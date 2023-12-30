AAA Roadway Resolutions For Drivers In The New Year

Sonora, CA — AAA wants drivers to resolve breaking bad habits behind the wheel by adopting four roadway resolutions in the New Year.

“Speed, impaired driving, and distractions significantly contribute to motor vehicle crashes,” advised AAA Northern California spokesperson John Treanor. “As we prepare to begin the New Year, let’s collectively pledge to make the roads safer for everyone.”

According to AAA’s latest Traffic Safety Culture Index (TSCI), drivers aren’t taking dangerous driving behaviors, such as speeding, as seriously as they used to. It is challenging for drivers to make the four resolutions provided below:

Know your (speed) limits:

How often do you witness cars zooming past you on the highway? More than 22 percent of drivers admit to speeding 15 mph over the speed limit on the highway, and nearly half say they would speed even with a chance of being pulled over. Slowing down won’t just save you from getting a ticket, it will keep you safe by giving you more time to react to unexpected road hazards.

Keep your eyes on the road:

Did you know that 20 percent of drivers admit to distracted and aggressive driving behaviors, including texting while driving, running red lights, and changing lanes quickly? Be a safer driver in the coming year by using Driver Focus mode or silencing notifications on your phone when you’re behind the wheel.

Hand over the keys:

Nearly all drivers (nine out of 10) admit that driving under the influence is extremely dangerous, but 7 percent said they did just that in the past 30 days. Get home safely by having a plan that involves a designated driver, using a ride-share service, or opting for public transportation.

Watch out for first responders:

Slowing down and changing lanes, assuming it’s safe to do so when you see someone on the side of the road is not a suggestion or safety tip; it is a law across all 50 states. Yet, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 71 percent of Americans are unaware the law exists. When you see activity on the shoulder ahead, remember to slow down and move over, granting first responders and roadside workers the space they need to carry out their duties.