Tuolumne County Jail Inmate Charged With Felony Vandalism

Andrew James Lee -- TCSO booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Already behind bars, a Sonora man faces additional charges after damaging equipment at the Dambacher Detention Center (DDC).

A report of vandalism recently sent a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy to the jail off Old Wards Ferry Road and Highway 108. Once on scene, the deputy learned that the inmate, 30-year-old Andrew Lee, had damaged a visitor kiosk in the dayroom area of the jail.

Viewing surveillance footage, the deputy was able to determine that vandalism to the kiosk occurred when Lee was caught on video striking the screen of the kiosk with the handle of a landline phone several times. The force of Lee’s blows was so great that the kiosk glass shattered.

Of note, in September 2020, Lee was arrested for attempted arson after a witness called into dispatch and stated they were watching a man trying to break into the Day-O Espresso and then attempting to set several fires in the brush along the roadside in front of the business, as earlier reported here.