GOP Leaders Urge Quick Action On California’s $68-billion Budget Shortfall

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California’s Republican Senate leader along with the Vice Chair of the Budget Committee have co-authored a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom about the state’s projected $68-billion shortfall.

The letter from Brian Jones and Roger Niello argues that failing to act quickly will create additional long-term budget issues. The new legislative session starts on January 3.

Jones states, “This budget deficit will impact every California resident and doesn’t matter whether you’re a Republican or Democrat.”

Niello adds, “I cautioned during the budget process last year that we need to show more fiscal restraint. The majority party ignored those warnings and passed an unsustainable budget based on unrealistic revenue assumptions. Now in the face of a massive deficit, a realistic and prudent spending plan is the only solution.”

A revised budget proposal must be submitted to the legislature by Governor Newsom by January 10 which will detail how he hopes to close the fiscal shortfall.