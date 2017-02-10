Final Day For Sonora Blood Drive

Donating Blood Enlarge

Tuesday is the next, and final, day to donate blood as part of the joint drive being promoted by the Sonora police and fire departments at the Delta Blood Bank in Sonora.

The two agencies are challenging the community to donate blood on behalf of the fire department, police department or both.

Acting Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel reports that 27 people donated blood this past Tuesday when drop-in donations were being accepted. At last count, for the informal contest, the PD was up by one.

Anyone planning to donate blood on Tuesday should contact the Delta Blood Bank in Sonora at 209-536-5801.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.