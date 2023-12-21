Cloudy
Tuolumne Man Arrested For Grand Theft

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle

Sonora, CA – A Tuolumne man was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s purse.

The incident happened on December 8, just after 7 p.m., when a woman called and reported being assaulted. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies headed to the Refuge Recovery Center on Highway 108 in Sonora to investigate.

Once on scene, the victim identified the suspect as 22-year-old Kaleb Joseph Danielsfoster. She also stated that her purse and its contents, which she valued at over $1,000, had been stolen, according to sheriff’s officials. Meanwhile, Danielsfoster fled the area in his vehicle, and deputies were unable to locate him in the area or at his residence. A warrant for his arrest was then issued.

Then, last Friday (12/15), around 9:30 p.m., one of the deputies who responded to the original call recognized Danielsfoster sitting in a vehicle in downtown Sonora. He was taken into custody without incident and faces felony charges of grand theft.

