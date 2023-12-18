Spike In Crashes Recently In Tuolumne County

Rollover Crash On Phoenix Lake Road View Photo

Sonora, CA — Over the weekend, and including this morning, there were 15 crashes within the California Highway Patrol’s Sonora Area jurisdiction.

The CHP notes that the number is much higher than average, and it is unclear as to why, especially since much of the past few days have been dry. A storm system started making its way into the area Sunday evening.

Thankfully, there were no fatal accidents over the span. Shown in the picture is a crash that occurred on Sunday evening at around 9:50 pm on Phoenix Lake Road near Belleview Creek. The driver was a 50-year-old Sonora woman and it is not immediately known if she sustained any injuries.

We also reported on a rollover truck crash this morning on Highway 108 near West Stockton Street. Shortly after, an ambulance responded to a vehicle going off of J-59 near Bonds Flat Road.

On a related note, with the first major rainfall of the season arriving this week the CHP says it is important to slow down and travel with extra caution. Fluids often rise to the surface during the initial heavy rains, leading to extra slippery roadways.

For the latest on the weather conditions, click here.