Update: Jack-Knifed Big Rig Truck Rolls Over Near Sonora

Crash on Highway 108 - Photo courtesy of (Tuolumnecountycode3) View Photos

Update at 8:13 am: The big rig truck that crashed at around 7:40 am on Highway 108 near West Stockton Street is off the highway and traffic is moving freely. No injuries were reported in the incident. There could be some delays as a tow truck is responding to remove the big rig. The truck reportedly became jack-knifed and the rear overturned. A second vehicle went off the road as well.

Original story at 8 am: Sonora, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a crash on Highway 108 near West Stockton Street in the Sonora area.

At around 7:40 am, a big rig truck became jack-knifed, and it caused a second vehicle to drive off the highway. The CHP indicates that the Highway is blocked and Caltrans has been called to assist the incident. The truck needs to be towed out of the area. Travel with caution near the crash and be prepared for a delay.