December Roadwork

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the Caltrans projects scheduled the week of December 17th to the 23rd.

On Highway 12 road striping will impact one of the two lanes with a moving closure from the San Joaquin Calaveras County line to Highway 49. The work is planned Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through December 30th.

On Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Angels Road will be closed to through traffic between Isbel Lane and Poag Road, south of Highway 4. Details on the culvert replacement in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County are here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.