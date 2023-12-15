Detour In Calaveras County Due To Culvert Replacement

Road closure in Vallecito area of Calaveras County View Photo

Vallecito, CA – Motorists can expect short delays one day next week due to a culvert replacement in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County that will close a section of roadway, creating a detour.

On Tuesday, December 19th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Angels Road will be closed to through traffic between Isbel Lane and Poag Road, south of Highway 4. The map in the image box points to the closure area.

A detour has been set up along Main Street to Highway 4, and signs will be posted. Travelers are asked to slow down, use caution, and follow the designated detour route and all signage and instructions provided by on-site personnel. For any questions or a need to report urgent road-related issues, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).