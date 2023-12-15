Cloudy
59.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Detour In Calaveras County Due To Culvert Replacement

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road closure in Vallecito area of Calaveras County

Road closure in Vallecito area of Calaveras County

Photo Icon View Photo

Vallecito, CA – Motorists can expect short delays one day next week due to a culvert replacement in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County that will close a section of roadway, creating a detour.

On Tuesday, December 19th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Angels Road will be closed to through traffic between Isbel Lane and Poag Road, south of Highway 4. The map in the image box points to the closure area.

A detour has been set up along Main Street to Highway 4, and signs will be posted. Travelers are asked to slow down, use caution, and follow the designated detour route and all signage and instructions provided by on-site personnel. For any questions or a need to report urgent road-related issues, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 