Public Asked To Help ID Person Killed In East Sonora Collision

TCSO Community Alert View Photo

East Sonora, CA – Toulumne County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in East Sonora last week.

The incident happened around midnight on Friday, December 8th, near Highway 108 and Hess Ave., when an unidentified man stepped into the roadway in front of an SUV and was struck and killed. As first reported by Clarke Broadcasting here last week, a CHP investigation determined the SUV driver, 41-year-old Courtney Johnson of Sonora, was not at fault.

Sheriff’s investigators update: “After exhausting several leads, the involved male has not been identified. We are releasing the physical descriptors of the involved male in an attempt to obtain leads that may lead to his identification.”

Sheriff’s officials give this description of the victim. He is a fair-skinned white male with no tattoos or scars. He appears to be between 17 and 25 years of age, approximately 6’2”, approximately 169 pounds, brown, approximately 2” long wavy/straight hair, and blue/green eyes. He was last wearing a red windbreaker with a gray zipper, gray Adidas running pants with three black stripes down the sides, and black and white size 11 US Fila shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male is urged to contact TCSO Deputy Tholcke at 209-533-5815.