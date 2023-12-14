Mother Lode Congressman In Favor Of Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Congressman Tom McClintock on the House floor View Photo

Washington D.C. – Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock took to the house floor yesterday to give his opinion on why the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden should proceed.

While stating that impeachment “must be confined to the narrow grounds established by the Constitution and never used to settle political differences, McClintock shared his decision in favor of an impeachment inquiry. He argued, “We owe it to the country to get to the bottom of these allegations, and that requires the House to objectively invoke its full investigatory powers.”

McClintock shared that all the facts should be put before the American people. He ended his speech by stating, “Congress has an obligation to approach serious accusations seriously. With this vote, we do so.”

The House voted along party lines, with 221 Republicans in favor and 212 Democrats opposed. The Democrats argue that there is no evidence linking President Biden to his son’s business dealings.

McClintock’s entire speech is below:

Approaching Serious Accusations Seriously

December 13, 2023

Mr. Speaker:

Short of declaring war, impeachment is the most serious act Congress can take. It must be confined to the narrow grounds established by the Constitution and never used to settle political differences.

But the Democrats would have us turn a blind eye to mounting evidence of a family influence peddling scheme that implicates the President. This we cannot do.

We owe it to the country to get to the bottom of these allegations and that requires the House to objectively invoke its full investigatory powers, respect the due process rights of those involved, and lay ALL the facts before the American people.

Last session, Democrats made a mockery of impeachment and we cannot allow them to become our teachers. Shrill voices should be kept far from this inquiry lest they undermine its legitimacy and credibility.

Congress has an obligation to approach serious accusations seriously. With this vote, we do so.