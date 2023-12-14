Storm Damage Repair Traffic Delays On Busy Tuolumne County Road

Road closed to thru traffic sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Continued storm damage repairs on a busy Tuolumne County road will bring delays to travelers this weekend.

The contractor, United Pavement Maintenance out of Hughson, relays that crews will be performing Phase I storm damage repair work along Tuolumne Road North on Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16, necessitating a full closure.

Tuolumne County Public Works officials provided these details regarding the project:

Tuolumne Road North will be closed between Ponderosa Way and 20902 Tuolumne Road North between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day for horizontal drain installations. Please use alternate routes.

For your safety and that of the workers, please obey all construction signs and/or traffic control personnel in the construction zone.