Tuolumne County Seeks Public Input For Hazard Mitigation Plan Update

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County is in the process of updating its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, aiming to enhance preparedness for future disasters. The county invites community input to identify and plan for potential hazards, acknowledging the inevitability of natural disasters. The objective is to create a resilient Tuolumne County by implementing long-term solutions to mitigate the impact on life and property, ensuring a quicker recovery post-disaster.

Community feedback is described as “crucial” to this process. Residents are urged to take 10-15 minutes to complete an anonymous survey, providing insights into their concerns for the county. The survey can be accessed here.

Additionally, an in-person meeting is scheduled for December 14, providing more information and an opportunity for direct engagement.