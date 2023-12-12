Clear
Chase Ends In Resisting Arrest And CHP Officer Injury

By Tracey Petersen
Jamestown, CA – A chase that started in Jamestown and ended in Groveland resulted in a CHP officer being injured when the suspect switched from wheels to heels in an attempt to get away.

On Saturday, December 09, around 7:30 p.m., a CHP officer checked on a Scion tC sedan parked partially in the roadway on Sierra Rock Road near Highway 49 at the roundabout in Jamestown. Once the officer got to the driver-side window, the vehicle sped off. The officer ran back to his patrol car, and with lights and sirens blaring, he gave pursuit., but the driver would not pull over.

The chase continued onto eastbound Highway 120 towards Groveland. Once there, the driver, 24-year-old Nicholas Bucci of Sonora, parked behind a business and fled on foot. The officer caught up with him, and then Bucci “became combative and resisted arrest,” according to CHP spokesperson Steve Machado. “The officer was injured during the altercation but was still able to place the driver under arrest.”

Bucci now faces several felony-related charges.

