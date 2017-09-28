Official Cause Of Death Released In Big Oak Flat Murder

Big Oak Flat, CA – The official cause of death has been released in the killing of a man at a Big Oak Flat Home.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson reports that the victim, Marc DeJong, died of a gunshot wound to the head. As reported here yesterday, DeJong had sustained “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to Sgt. Benson.

Arrested for the homicide is 42-year-old Elton Quintin Redick. He was booked into county jail on $1-million bond facing charges of first degree murder, kidnapping and discharging a firearm resulting in a death. Due to the case still being under investigation, Sgt. Benson indicates she cannot release any details related to the kidnapping charge.

