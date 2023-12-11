Clear
Temporary Closure Of Calaveras County Road

By Tracey Petersen
Arnold, CA – A temporary closure of a Calaveras County road will have motorists using a detour for two days this week.

County public works officials report the closure is a result of PG&E crews conducting tree removal activities on Meadow Drive, between Moran Road and Rainy Drive, and south of Highway 4 in the Arnold area. The hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13 to Thursday, December 14th.

During the removal work, traffic-designated detours will be in place on Moran Road and Patricia Lane. Commuters are asked to use the designated detour route, slow down near PG&E crew personnel and equipment, and follow instructions provided by on-site personnel. Any questions regarding the work and closure can be directed to the utility company at (209) 325-9294.

