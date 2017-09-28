Events This Weekend

Saturday is the last day of September and several events are planned in the Mother Lode.

The 18th Annual Fall Health Fair is this Saturday at the Mark Twain Medical Center. Details on the tests they will offer are in our KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” from earlier today.

The Fiddle & Bango Contest (purposely misspelling the word banjo) is held at the gazebo in Columbia State Historic Park. More than 40 musicians compete for prizes in several categories. The grand prize is a gold nugget, and there are cash prizes details are here.

Also at Columbia State Historic Park view some “floral arts” featuring poison oak at the annual Poison Oak Show. Details are here.

EAA chapter 1337 will host another Young Eagles Rally at E45 Pine Mountain Lake Airport Saturday from 9am till noon. Children from 8 to 17 years old can fly with a local pilot for free, details are here.

There will be a pancake breakfast put on for the Jamestown Parent Teacher Organization at Applebees. Details are here. The Senior Center will also host a pancake breakfast as detailed here.

On Sunday bring your well-behaved dogs to the True Love Rescue Play Day at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. True Love Rescue is non-profit organization and their fundraiser begins at 11:00 AM with games, pools, and off-leash play time with the other dogs, details are here.

The Calaveras 4-H Color Run, the largest annual Fundraiser for Calaveras 4-H is this Sunday. Details are here.

