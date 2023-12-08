Calaveras Undersheriff Graduates From FBI National Academy

San Andreas, CA — Rachelle Whiting has graduated from the FBI National Academy’s Session 288 in Quantico, Virginia.

The 11-week program is highly selective and accepts the top one percent of law enforcement leaders. It offers advanced training in areas like communication, leadership, and fitness. The program had 198 participants and Whiting was one of 26 women. The session also had 24 international law enforcement leaders.

Calaveras Sheriff Rick DiBasilio says, “Undersheriff Rachelle Whiting’s graduation from the FBI National Academy is a significant achievement for our department. We are incredibly proud of her and confident that her new insights and skills will significantly contribute to the safety of our community”.

The sheriff’s office notes that the FBI National Academy has been a cornerstone in the development of law enforcement leaders since its inception in 1935. It is located at the FBI Training Academy and shares its facilities with the training programs for new FBI special agents and intelligence analysts.