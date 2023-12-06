Update: Over 3,000 Without Electricity In Calaveras County

PG&E power outage in West Point area of Calaveras County View Photos

Update at 3:15 p.m.: PG&E crews are making progress in turning the lights back on for more than 3,000 customers stretching from West Point to the Glenco and Mountain Ranch areas in Calaveras County. The company did not identify a cause for the outage. The customers’ lights went out around 1:30 p.m.

Around 3 p.m., that number dropped to 447 customers in the West Point area, south of Highway 26. A crew remains at the outage scene, assessing the cause, with an estimated repair time of 7 p.m.

Original post at 2:54 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — PG&E is reporting a major power outage impacting over 3,000 customers in Calaveras County.

The outage stretches from West Point to the Glenco and Mountain Ranch areas. The customers' lights went out around 1:30 p.m. The utility says a crew is at the outage scene, assessing the cause. The company gives an estimated restoration time of 7 p.m.