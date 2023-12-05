Angels Camp Man Led Amador Sheriff’s Deputies On Chase

Amador County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – A night chase that began in Amador County ended in Calaveras County after nearly a 20-mile pursuit left the suspect high and dry.

An Amador Sheriff’s County Deputy while patrolling the area of Red Corral Road, off Highway 26 in Pioneer, on Friday, December 1, at around 10 p.m., attempted to pull a vehicle over. Instead, the driver hit the gas “in an obvious attempt to evade,” stated sheriff’s officials. They added, “The suspect led the deputy on a pursuit spanning approximately 19 miles through Calaveras County, concluding only when the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas in rural Mokelumne Hill.”

The suspect, 39-year-old Jason Andahl of Angels Camp, then jumped out of the vehicle and made a run for it, but was quickly handcuffed by pursuing deputies with any additional resisting arrest. A record check revealed Andahl was on California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole. His vehicle was towed, and Andahl faces felony charges of evading a peace officer.