Resolution To Voice Displeasure About Sonora Homelessness Sites

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will vote on passing a resolution that asks the Tuolumne County Supervisors to reconsider its plans to purchase a couple of properties in the city limits that will be used for homelessness efforts.

The county is moving toward a planned purchase of the former Satellite Health building at 136 Columbia Way and two homes on a parcel at 720 Snell Street.

Members of the council have voiced opposition at recent city and county meetings arguing that too much of a burden is already being placed on city services.

In addition, the county is planning to purchase the Miner’s Hotel on 108 in Jamestown (and declined to buy a six-unit apartment building at 165 South Shepherd Street).

The proposed city resolution up for a vote later today, states, “The City of Sonora City Council hereby urges the Board of Supervisors of the County of Tuolumne to consider factors of equity and comparative impact on County and City budgets in its approach to combatting the homelessness crisis, and to execute its plans in such a manner as to not unduly strain the City’s limited resources.

Also today, the council will hear a presentation on the California Healthy Kids Survey from Rob Egger of the Superintendent of Schools Office.

The open-to-the-public meeting starts at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.