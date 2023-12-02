Stolen Gun Results In Angels Camp Man’s Arrest

Loaded stolen handgun found on Kenny Guillemin -- TCSO photo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A traffic stop led to the arrest of an Angels Camp man after a stolen firearm was found on him.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies recently pulled over a vehicle on Pool Station Road in the San Andreas area for a minor traffic violation. A record check revealed that the passenger, 35-year-old Kenny Guillemin, was on probation. That allowed for a search of the vehicle and Guillemin, who was found to have a stolen, loaded .40 caliber Beretta handgun on him.

Guillemin was taken into custody without incident and subsequently booked on felony charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a firearm when prohibited.

Sheriff’s officials relayed that the gun was reported stolen in July outside of Calaveras County.