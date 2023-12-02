Mostly Cloudy
52 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stolen Gun Results In Angels Camp Man’s Arrest

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Loaded stolen handgun found on Kenny Guillemin -- TCSO photo

Loaded stolen handgun found on Kenny Guillemin -- TCSO photo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A traffic stop led to the arrest of an Angels Camp man after a stolen firearm was found on him.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies recently pulled over a vehicle on Pool Station Road in the San Andreas area for a minor traffic violation. A record check revealed that the passenger, 35-year-old Kenny Guillemin, was on probation. That allowed for a search of the vehicle and Guillemin, who was found to have a stolen, loaded .40 caliber Beretta handgun on him.

Guillemin was taken into custody without incident and subsequently booked on felony charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a firearm when prohibited.

Sheriff’s officials relayed that the gun was reported stolen in July outside of Calaveras County.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 