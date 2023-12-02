Two Arrested After Brawl At Sonora Home

Tuolumne County Sheriff Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A fight at a Sonora residence resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman, the female for alleged battery after using a cane as a weapon.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded recently to a home in the area of Kincaid Flat Road near Lime Kiln Road for a report of a fight between 27-year-old Zachery Zimmerman of Sonora and other residents. When deputies arrived at the scene, they did a safety sweep of the residence and found Zimmerman hiding in the laundry room.

A record check on Zimmerman found he had four misdemeanor warrants and was on parole. Deputies ordered him out of the room, which went unanswered. As deputies attempted to take Zimmerman into custody, sheriff’s officials say he began pulling away and grabbing at the deputies, resisting arrest. Eventually, deputies were able to handcuff Zimmerman.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Michael Richter of Jamestown, the female, began arguing with another woman inside the home and allegedly hit her with a walking cane, causing injuries that were treated at a local hospital.

Richter was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and battery with serious bodily injury. Zimmerman faces resisting arrest charges along with his three misdemeanor warrants and an outside agency felony warrant.