Large Black Plume Of Smoke In San Andreas Not A Wildland Fire

Large pile burn putting up smoke in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A large plume of smoke can be seen in the skies over San Andreas in Calaveras County, but it is not a wildland or structure fire, according to CAL Fire.

Instead, CAL Fire reports that crews are on scene in the Pool Station Road area northwest of the Calaveras County Airport and Highway 49, where they found a large debris pile burning on a property. They added that there is no threat to any structure or nearby vegetation. Crews will remain on the scene to monitor the burn.

Of note, yesterday we reported on two escaped debris burns this week in the Burson area that spread to nearby vegetation. The story included reminders regarding the rules for safely burning piles from local fire officials and CAL Fire, which can be viewed by clicking here.