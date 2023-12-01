Escaped Debris Burns Bring Warning From Local Fire Officials

Campo Fire determined an escaped debris burn according to CCF View Photos

Burson, CA — Two escaped debris burns this week in Calaveras County have local fire officials warning residents to know and follow burning rules or be cited.

Yesterday’s Campo Fire, detailed here, broke out in brush near the 5340 block of Campo Seco Road, between Camanche Parkway South and Chile Camp Road, just before 11 a.m. and was determined to be an escaped debris burn with a twist. Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) reports that when firefighters arrived, they discovered five separate piles burning in open grass and brush.

The property owner was on-site and did have a burn permit. However, she was cited for multiple violations for the escaped debris burns, according to CCF, which noted that the five burns combined covered one-quarter of an acre in size.

On Monday, firefighters responded to another escaped debris burn fire behind Elizabeth Court in Burson. Crews were able to stop the flames’ forward spread and then contain the fire at 1.5 acres in size.

The CCF says these blazes are a reminder that even with December approaching, debris burns have the potential to escape. They add that everyone must follow the rules listed on this CAL Fire graphic or they will be cited.