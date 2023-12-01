Cloudy
49.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Escaped Debris Burns Bring Warning From Local Fire Officials

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Campo Fire determined an escaped debris burn according to CCF

Campo Fire determined an escaped debris burn according to CCF

Photo Icon View Photos

Burson, CA — Two escaped debris burns this week in Calaveras County have local fire officials warning residents to know and follow burning rules or be cited.

Yesterday’s Campo Fire, detailed here, broke out in brush near the 5340 block of Campo Seco Road, between Camanche Parkway South and Chile Camp Road, just before 11 a.m. and was determined to be an escaped debris burn with a twist. Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) reports that when firefighters arrived, they discovered five separate piles burning in open grass and brush.

The property owner was on-site and did have a burn permit. However, she was cited for multiple violations for the escaped debris burns, according to CCF, which noted that the five burns combined covered one-quarter of an acre in size.

CAL Fire Landscape Debris Burning Checklist
CAL Fire Landscape Debris Burning Checklist

On Monday, firefighters responded to another escaped debris burn fire behind Elizabeth Court in Burson. Crews were able to stop the flames’ forward spread and then contain the fire at 1.5 acres in size.

The CCF says these blazes are a reminder that even with December approaching, debris burns have the potential to escape. They add that everyone must follow the rules listed on this CAL Fire graphic or they will be cited.

  • Campo Fire determined an escaped debris burn according to CCF
  • Campo Fire determined an escaped debris burn according to CCF
  • Campo Fire determined an escaped debris burn according to CCF
  • Campo Fire determined an escaped debris burn according to CCF
  • Campo Fire determined an escaped debris burn according to CCF
  • Campo Fire determined an escaped debris burn according to CCF
  • Escaped debris burn fire behind Elizabeth Court in Burson
  • Escaped debris burn fire behind Elizabeth Court in Burson
  • Escaped debris burn fire behind Elizabeth Court in Burson
  • Escaped debris burn fire behind Elizabeth Court in Burson
  • Escaped debris burn fire behind Elizabeth Court in Burson
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 