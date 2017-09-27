Update: Fatality From Rockfall At Yosemite

Yosemite - El Capitan Enlarge

Post update at 4:38 p.m.: Yosemite National Park Rangers are so far confirming a fatality and one injured person from a rockfall that occurred from the El Capitan granite monolith above Yosemite Valley.

According to Yosemite spokesperson Scott Gediman, rangers and Yosemite Search and Rescue are currently assessing the situation as is the park helicopter. The injured person is awaiting transport out of the park for medical attention but there is no word on their condition.

Gediman notes that this is the climbing season so there are many climbers on El Capitan and other routes. The location of the rockfall along a popular climb on the East Buttress of El Capitan, which is where Horsetail Fall flows. He adds that further details about this incident will not be released until Thursday morning.

Original post at 4:15 p.m.: Yosemite, CA — There has been a rockfall from high on the waterfall route of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

The rocks came down just before 2 p.m. on the East Buttress of El Capitan, according to park spokesperson Scott Gediman. Additionally, park rangers are checking on possible injuries on the ground and overhead in a helicopter. No further details are being released at this time as it remains a fluid situation. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

