Clear
44.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Caltrans Warns Of Traffic Delays Next Week In Jamestown

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Caltrans logo

Caltrans logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A pair of road projects in Jamestown will impact traffic on Highway 49/108.

Caltrans will be doing drainage work between Mackey Ranch Road and the Montezuma Railroad Crossing beginning Monday (December 4) through Friday (December 7). The work hours will be 7 am – 5 pm on Monday through Thursday and 7 am – 3 pm on Friday. There will be one-way traffic control and 10-minute delays.

During the overnight hours, this coming Monday (December 4) through Sunday (December 10) there will be core drilling work at the Chicken Ranch Road intersection. Delays of 10 minutes should be anticipated between 9 pm and 6 am.

In the high country, there will also be 10-minute traffic delays from Monday – Friday, during the morning and afternoon hours, at Highway 108 near the Brightman Ranger Campground due to drainage work.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 