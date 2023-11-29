Update: Two Vegetation Fires In Mother Lode

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Update at 12:10 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of the Campo Fire burning in the Burson area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out near the 5340 block of Campo Seco Road, between Camanche Parkway South and Chile Camp Road, just before 11 a.m. The estimated size of the blaze is a quarter acre. Crews will remain on scene, working toward full containment and then mopping up for the next hour. Details regarding the extinguished Shaws Fire that ignited in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County on Shaws Flat Road can be viewed below.

Original post at 11:35 a.m.: Columbia, CA — Two vegetation fires ignited just before 11 a.m. in Mother Lode.

The first blaze, dubbed the Shaws Fire, was located near the 21900 block of Shaws Flat Road near Springfield Road in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that members of the public put out a 5×5′ spot fire prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Fire crews remain on the scene of the second fire, named the Campo Fire, that broke out near the 5340 block of Campo Seco Road, between Camanche Parkway South and Chile Camp Road in the Burson area of Calaveras County. Currently, it is estimated at a quarter acre in size.

What sparked both fires remains under investigation.