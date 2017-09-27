Road Closure Date Pushed Back

Jenny Lind Road closure in Jenny Lind Enlarge

Jenny Lind, CA — Calaveras County Public Works has pushed back a repair schedule that would have closed a section of Jenny Lind Road on Friday.

The emergency culvert restoration has been moved to Monday (Oct. 2nd). The section of roadway to be closed is between Mann and Baldwin streets. Road crews will be doing the repairs from 7a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Motorists will find detour signs directing them to take either Mann or Baldwin streets to get around the workers and heavy equipment needed to complete the job. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution around the cone zone areas.

Public works officials say the reason for the date change was due to another job taking longer to complete. The department only has one road crew forcing the culvert repairs to be pushed. Some of the other projects the crew is working on include paving on Camp and Moran roads along with ditching and grading on Hidden Valley Road on Thursday, which will bring minor delays for motorists.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic