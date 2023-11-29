Two Mountain Passes Temporarily Closed

Highway 108 Sonora Pass temporarily closed -- Caltrans graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two of the mountain passes were temporarily closed this afternoon due to stormy weather heading into the region.

At noon today (Wednesday), Caltrans temporarily closed Highway 108 Sonora Pass at Kennedy Meadows. An hour later, at 1 p.m., Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass was closed.

There is no current estimated time of reopening for either pass. Caltrans reports the roadways will be evaluated after the storm for re-opening. They added, “Motorists are urged to continue to use caution and watch for icy areas, especially in the overnight and early morning hours.”

Highway 120 Tioga Pass, which is managed by Yosemite National Park, closed for the winter season a week ago just east of Crane Flat Road inside the park to the Tioga Pass Entrance Station, as earlier reported here.