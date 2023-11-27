Details Released About Fatal Thanksgiving Accident

Sonora, CA–On November 23, around 9:55 AM, a fatal crash occurred in Sonora. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Blake Nicholas Rosa of Jamestown, was operating a 2022 Toyota Rav4 heading south on Mono Way, approaching the intersection with Highway 108 at a speed of 50-60 miles per hour.

Without evident signs of slowing or attempting to turn, the Toyota proceeded through the intersection. Subsequently, it veered off the south edge of the roadway, colliding with the south mountainside. The impact caused the vehicle to roll over onto its roof as it ascended the mountainside, ultimately coming to rest south of 108 and Mono Way.

Blake Nicholas Rosa succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and it remains undetermined whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. A story covering the initial crash can be found here.