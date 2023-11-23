Clear
A Deadly Crash On Highway 108

By Tracey Petersen
Deadly HWY 108 crash in Sonora on Thanksgiving morning

Deadly HWY 108 crash in Sonora on Thanksgiving morning

Sonora, CA — First responders remain on the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 108 in Sonora.

The solo vehicle crash happened just before 10 a.m. and is near the intersection of Argyle Road, between Mono Way and Via Este Road. The CHP reports the driver of an SUV went off the highway, hit an embankment, and overturned onto its roof 30–40 feet up a steep hill.

There is no word on how many occupants were inside the vehicle. The CHP reports that one person was pinned inside the SUV. Officers are directing backed-up traffic in both directions and asking travelers to avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

