Annie Oakley Academy: Self Defense For Women

Jo Rodefer Enlarge

The fifth annual Annie Oakley Academy self defense workshop for women, will take place Sunday October 8th.

Jo Rodefer, President of the Board with the Annual Annie Oakley Academy, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Annie Oakley Academy is a 501c3 organization that holds the ladies workshop once a year.

This year’s Academy will be held at the Mother Lode Gun Club in Jamestown on Sunday October 8th from 1 PM through 6 PM. This is for women only.

The tickets are $45 and must be purchased in advance. The day includes workshops, demonstrations, a dinner, a gun raffle ticket and an auction. This is open to any lady at least twelve years old or older.

The workshops include Home Defense Strategies and Tactics, Shotguns and What You Need To Know, Staying Safe in the Outdoors and “Help, I’m Lost and Scared”.

The proceeds will go to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit to buy equipment to better serve the community.

Gentlemen are welcome to attend after 3:30 PM. Men’s tickets are $25 and includes demonstrations, dinner, gun raffles and the auction.

Tickets are available at Hurst Ranch, Let-Er-Buck, Farmory and the Sheriff’s Office. All tickets must be purchased prior to event, NO sales at the door. For more info call 209-743-3628 or 209-768-4158.

Written by Mark Truppner.