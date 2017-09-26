One Person Injured In HWY 26 Crash

Glencoe, CA – A West Point man had to be flown to a Modesto hospital after a solo wreck in Calaveras County.
The crash happened early Monday morning along Highway 26 near Stormy Lane in the Glencoe area. The San Andreas Unit of the CHP reports that 45-year-old Ronald Wilson of West Point was driving a 2001 Acura eastbound on the highway when for unknown reasons he lost control of the vehicle. The car went off the roadway onto the north shoulder and smashed into a tree. Wilson sustained moderate injuries from the accident and was flown from the scene to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
The CHP indicates that neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in the collision.
loading map - please wait...
Highway 26, Glencoe, CA, United States (Directions)
Highway 26 near Stormy Lane in Glencoe38.341124, -120.589980Highway 26, Glencoe, CA, United States (Directions)