Deputies, CHP Involved In Cross County Car Chase

Calaveras County Sheriff Enlarge

San Andreas, CA – A car crash that followed a pursuit between Calaveras and San Joaquin counties enabled enforcement officials to arrest a trio who may be implicated in a robbery.

According to Calaveras County sheriff’s officials, in the early hours Sunday, around 1 a.m., a deputy patrolling in the Wallace area attempted to initiate a traffic stop after witnessing a swerving Ford Mustang inexplicably come to halt on eastbound Highway 12. However, as the deputy initiated the enforcement stop, the suspect vehicle took off, fleeing towards Valley Springs, circling back towards San Joaquin County via Highway 26.

At that time, CHP took over the pursuit, which ended in the Farmington area when the suspect vehicle crashed. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and two passengers were taken into custody by the CHP and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and at least two guns were recovered from the vehicle.

Clarke Broadcasting made calls to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office and Stockton CHP attempting to get the names of the individuals who were arrested for evading a peace officer and/or possible weapons charges.

Calaveras County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Rachelle Whiting reports that the vehicle in the pursuit matched the description of a “Be on the Lookout” (BOL) vehicle alert that had been issued several hours prior by the Manteca Police Department for a robbery that occurred within their jurisdiction. Manteca Police officials queried could not provide further case details.

