Limited Caltrans Work Before Thanksgiving

Work on local roads before Thanksgiving will be limited. Here are the Caltrans projects scheduled the week of November 19th to the 26th.

On Highway 4 in the area of Darby Russell Road and Horeshoe Drive one-way traffic control for utility work will begin Monday and continue to Wednesday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 4 expect traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project detailed here. Work will be on Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through the end of November.

On Highway 49 at Gold Rush Lane to the Calaveras/Amador County Line one-way traffic control will allow for tree work. The work is planned Monday through Wednesday from 8 :30 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 108 from Lyons Dam Road to Country Road a moving closure of one of the lanes will allow for a sweeping operation. The works is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday from 8 am to 2 pm.

On Highway 108 from Brightman Flat to the Stanislaus River Bridge one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 7 am to 5pm.

Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) crews will continue to install a new water mainline along Confidence Road for the Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project. The project is scheduled to wrap up at the end of November. The work hours are 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday as detailed here.

For current Highway Pass conditions details are in our traffic section here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.