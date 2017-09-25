Busy Construction Week At Mono Way And Greenley Road Intersection

Mono Way and Greenley Road Widening Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Work will be more intensive this week on the Greenley Road and Mono Way widening project. The city of Sonora reports that crews will be on scene during the both the daytime and overnight hours.

Daytime work will consist of grading and excavation work, storm drain installation, and placing aggregate base rock in the off-road areas of Greenley Road to be widened. During the daytime work, there will be periodic lane closures.

Then during the overnight, there will be storm drain and utility work that will cross Mono Way at the Greenley Road intersection. There will be lane closures and diversions, more extensive delays. The daytime work hours are 7am-5pm, and the overnight hours are 7pm-6am.

The $3-million project is expected to continue through October.

