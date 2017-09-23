Red Flag Warning Issued For The Mother Lode

Generic Fire Photo Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect for the Mother Lode (1,000 to 3,000 feet) and the Stanislaus National Forest, from 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM Tuesday.

Gusty northerly or offshore winds will develop along with warming and drying conditions across portions of the Sierra Nevada from late Sunday through early Tuesday morning. The combination of offshore winds and dry airmass are expected to bring critical fire weather conditions.

Winds of ten to twenty mph are expected with gusts ranging from twenty-five to thirty mph over the exposed ridges and even stronger through aligned canyons. The strongest winds expected during overnight and morning hours.

Daytime humidity of fifteen to twenty-five percent is forecast with the main concern being minimal humidity recovery overnight.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning in the Stanislaus National Forest is not recommended. Outdoor burning is banned in the Mother Lode.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Written by Mark Truppner.