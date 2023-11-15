Candidates Filing Papers In Tuolumne County Ahead Of Election

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The official filing period for the March Primary election opened on Monday and several candidates have now formally begun the process of running for seats on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors and Sonora City Council.

The deadline to apply is Friday, December 8. However, if an incumbent chooses not to seek re-election, the deadline will be extended to Wednesday, December 13.

In the District One Supervisor race (Sonora area), incumbent David Goldemberg announced last week that he will step aside at the end of his current term. Three candidates have either begun the process of filing papers or made appointments to do so. They include Mike Holland, Mark Plummer, and Matt Hawkins. A fourth prospective candidate has also announced plans to run, Tanya Carsner. It remains to be seen if additional candidates will emerge now that it is official that Goldemberg is not seeking re-election.

In the District Four race (south county region), where incumbent Kathleen Haff is not seeking re-election, two prospective candidates have begun the filing process. They are Steve Griefer, who earlier announced his intention to run, and newcomer, Kathyrn Saari.

In the District Five race, Arthur Schmidt has begun the paperwork process. Incumbent Jaron Brandon has not, yet, but earlier announced his formal re-election bid.

In the Sonora City Council race, where three seats will be on the ballot, current Vice Mayor Ann Segerstrom is the only one who has started the paperwork process. The other two incumbents, Mark Plummer and Matt Hawkins, are both running for the District One Supervisor seat, instead. Two other prospective candidates have announced intentions to run, Bess Levine and Darren Duez.

There will also be three Judicial seats on the ballot, but the time has passed to declare a run. Only the incumbents did so, Halle Gorman Campbell, Kevin Seibert, and David Beyersdorf.