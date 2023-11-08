Tuolumne County Supervisor Goldemberg Not Seeking Re-election

Sonora, CA – District 1 Supervisor David Goldemberg, who represents the greater Sonora area, has decided not to run for a second term on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

Goldemberg tells Clarke Broadcasting that he will fill out his term, which runs through 2024. He gave this reason for not running: “More personal time with my family. To be able to do things with my wife, Linda. To be able to travel more and not be held to such a rigid schedule.”

Goldemberg plans to stay in Tuolumne County, as he has lived here for more than 40 years. However, he is not ruling out possibly moving to the Oregon Central Coast at some point. He was elected to his first term in 2020, and with his many years of experience in firefighting, fire was one of his main issues. He is proud of the strides the county has made but says there is still work to do, commenting, “We’ve opened up three more fire stations. Unfortunately, it was done by utilizing a lot of grant money for a good portion of it. We still need to resolve how to have a stable fire department that we can fund ongoing.”

Reflecting on his time in office, he says one of the toughest challenges as a supervisor has been dealing with homelessness, and another is fire insurance, which he says impacts about two-thirds of the county.

The candidates taking steps to run for Goldemberg’s seat are Tanya Carsner, Matt Hawkins, Mike Holland, and Mark Plummer. He has this advice for them: “You’re elected by the voters in your district, but you serve the entire county. You’re one supervisor out of five, and there’s a lot of issues, definitely countywide. So, you’ve got to remove yourself from thinking only about your district and looking at the big picture, and that is very important.”

Below is Supervisor Goldemberg’s entire statement regarding his not running for re-election:

After very careful consideration, I have decided to not seek Re-Election to the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors – District 1. This was not an easy decision to make. Stepping away at the end of my current term will allow me to spend quality time with my family.

I have been known as the “moderate voice” on the Board and I am proud of that fact. I plan to continue that voice for the remainder of my term.

My efforts during the last three years have been concentrated in several areas.

· Budget: Our Board has worked hard to provide stability in our budget that has not been seen in many years, yet there is still much work to be done.

· Fire Protection: Major enhancements for fire were accomplished with grants. It is critical that we develop long-term solutions to ensure proper staffing levels and replace aging fire apparatus.

· Homelessness: A very difficult issue. Tough decisions were made, not always popular, but necessary. People have been driven out of their homes due to circumstances beyond their control. This includes women, children, veterans, and sadly, too many elderly persons.

It is my commitment to work diligently for the balance of my term through December of 2024 to make further improvement in these areas and more.

Success in resolving multiple issues in the County would never have been possible without the strong support of the talented and dedicated Tuolumne County employees. They work hard to serve the public and have my sincere admiration and gratitude for their efforts.

The County Supervisor position is a “Non-Partisan” position. Votes should never be along political lines, nor serve special interests. Board members must work together in managing ALL the County’s affairs, not just individual Districts.

It is my sincere hope that the candidates running for a seat on the Board of Supervisors will keep ethics at the forefront of their campaigns and show respect for each other. Candidates need to “set the bar” high as that is what I believe the public really expects to see in their elected officials.

In closing, being a member of the Board of Supervisors has enriched my life and has been a good learning experience. There have been many challenges along the way, but perseverance has paid off. It has been very gratifying for me to see all the things that have been accomplished which benefit our County.