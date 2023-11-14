Serious Injuries In Hwy 12 Motorcycle Vs. Sedan Crash

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — First responders remain on the scene of a motorcycle versus sedan crash in front of the Taco Bell in the Valley Springs area, stalling traffic.

The collision happened just after 10 a.m. on Highway 12 near the intersection of California Street. The CHP reports that the wreckage is blocking the roadway, with officers directing traffic that is backed up.

When officers arrived on the scene, the motorcycle rider was lying on the roadway. The CHP is reporting major injuries in the crash. They have not given any estimate of when the highway will reopen. Travelers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.